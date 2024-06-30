28,000 Pakistani pilgrims provided with Zamzam upon return

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony’s Director F&C Madina, Syed Mushaid Hussain Khalid on Sunday said 28,000 Pakistani pilgrims have been provided with Zamzam water upon their return to Pakistan.

According to the Pakistan Hajj Mission, pilgrims departing for Pakistan are receiving Zamzam water daily at the Madina and Jeddah airports.

Under the Zamzam policy, all pilgrims traveling via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), except those from Quetta and Sukkur, can have Zamzam booked along with their luggage at Jeddah/Madina Airport.

Pilgrims from Quetta and Sukkur can receive Zamzam upon arrival at Pakistani airports.

For pilgrims traveling on Airblue, Air Sial, and Serene Air, a five-liter bottle of Zamzam is provided per passport at the respective airports in Pakistan. Pilgrims traveling via Saudi Airlines can also book Zamzam along with their luggage at Jeddah/Madina Airport.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has listed the Names and contact numbers of focal persons from relevant Haji camps and airlines on its official and social media websites for any assistance or guidance regarding Zamzam provision.