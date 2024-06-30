Open Menu

28,000 Pakistani Pilgrims Provided With Zamzam Upon Return

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 11:30 PM

28,000 Pakistani pilgrims provided with Zamzam upon return

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony’s Director F&C Madina, Syed Mushaid Hussain Khalid on Sunday said 28,000 Pakistani pilgrims have been provided with Zamzam water upon their return to Pakistan.

According to the Pakistan Hajj Mission, pilgrims departing for Pakistan are receiving Zamzam water daily at the Madina and Jeddah airports.

Under the Zamzam policy, all pilgrims traveling via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), except those from Quetta and Sukkur, can have Zamzam booked along with their luggage at Jeddah/Madina Airport.

Pilgrims from Quetta and Sukkur can receive Zamzam upon arrival at Pakistani airports.

For pilgrims traveling on Airblue, Air Sial, and Serene Air, a five-liter bottle of Zamzam is provided per passport at the respective airports in Pakistan. Pilgrims traveling via Saudi Airlines can also book Zamzam along with their luggage at Jeddah/Madina Airport.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has listed the Names and contact numbers of focal persons from relevant Haji camps and airlines on its official and social media websites for any assistance or guidance regarding Zamzam provision.

Related Topics

Pakistan Quetta Hajj Water Social Media Jeddah Saudi Sukkur Air Blue Sunday All From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

15 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

1 day ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

1 day ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

1 day ago
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

1 day ago
 Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

1 day ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

1 day ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

1 day ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

1 day ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan