28020 juvenile drivers fined

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The Karachi Traffic Police in its recently launched campaign against underage drivers and those responsible for permitting underage to drive fined 28020 juvenile drivers and 16208 parents/ vehicle owners and issued tickets of about Rs. 30.218 million since the launch of the drive on September 2nd this year.

Moreover, 26577 vehicles were also confiscated during the campaign.