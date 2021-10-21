UrduPoint.com

28020 Juvenile Drivers Fined

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 05:40 PM

28020 juvenile drivers fined

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The Karachi Traffic Police in its recently launched campaign against underage drivers and those responsible for permitting underage to drive fined 28020 juvenile drivers and 16208 parents/ vehicle owners and issued tickets of about Rs. 30.218 million since the launch of the drive on September 2nd this year.

According to spokesman for Karachi Traffic Police on Thursday, police during the campaign launched under the directive of Sindh High Court, fined 28020 juvenile drivers and issued tickets of Rs. 14.01 million while 16208 parents/ vehicle owners were fined with challan of Rs. 16.208 million from September 2nd to October 20th.

Moreover, 26577 vehicles were also confiscated during the campaign.

