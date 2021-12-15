UrduPoint.com

2804 Cases Registered, 2920 Accused Arrested In Anti-smog Drive

Wed 15th December 2021 | 10:08 PM

2804 cases registered, 2920 accused arrested in anti-smog drive

In anti-smog drive across the province this year, 2804 cases have been registered while 2920 accused have been arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :In anti-smog drive across the province this year, 2804 cases have been registered while 2920 accused have been arrested.

According to Punjab police spokesman, during this week, 184 cases have been registered and 126 persons have been arrested across the province.

In Faisalabad region 50 cases have been registered and 49 people have arrested for spreading smog.

In Multan region, 19 people had been arrested in 28 cases of burning crop residues, tires and lubricants.

In Gujranwala region, 21 people have been arrested in 44 cases of burning crop residues, tires and lubricants.

In Sargodha region, 3 persons have been arrested while registering 3 cases for spreading smog.

In Sheikhupura region, 8 persons have been arrested while registering 6 cases.

In Sahiwal region 24 cases have been registered and 4 persons have been arrested. In DG Khan region 10 cases have been registered and 13 persons have been arrested.

In Bahawalpur region 7 cases have been registered and 1 person has been arrested while in Lahore 12 cases have been registered and 8 persons have been arrested for causing smog.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that Punjab Police was taking action against anti-environmental activities causing smog in all districts of the province and police teams along with district administration, Environment and Health departments were taking measures in this regard.

IG Punjab directed that action be taken on priority basis against the owners of factories and kilns which cause excessive smoke, burning of stubble and air pollution of vehicles on roads. Detailed reports should be sent to the Central Police Office regularly.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that prevention of smog, precautionary measures and raising public awareness is need of hour and strict implementation of government guidelines on anti-smog would be ensured.

