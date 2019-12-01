2,808 profiteers fined during November

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::The special price control magistrates imposed Rs 2.718 million fine on 2,808 profiteers in Faisalabad during November 2019.

According to a spokesman for the administration, the price control magistrates checked 8,897 shops in various markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 2,808 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates also arrested 99 other shopkeepers over violation of Price Control Act during this period, he added.