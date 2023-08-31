Open Menu

280th Urs Celebration Of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai To Commence On Friday

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2023 | 10:41 PM

The arrangements for the 280th Urs Mubarak of Sufi saint and poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai have been completed, Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Tesori will inaugurate the three-day Urs Mubarak celebrations by placing a wreath at the shrine on Friday while caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqir will participate in the closing ceremonies

According to an official handout, Urs Mubarak celebrations were being held after a gap of three years due to covid pandemic and flood situation.

Deputy Commissioner Matiari Syed Jawad Muzaffar issued instructions to all the departments to make all necessary arrangements for clean drinking water, sanitation and medical facilities for the devotees and to deal with any possible untoward situation and Assistant Commissioner Hala, Dr. Mazhar Ali has been designated Focal Person for Urs celebrations while Additional Deputy Commissioner Manzoor Laghari will supervise the arrangements during three days of Urs.

On the other hand district administration has imposed a ban on the display of weapons by enforcing Section 144 in town for the protection of devotees, who will participate across the country, 52 closed-circuit cameras and 08 walkthrough gates have been installed around the shrine to keep a strict watch on anti-peace elements.

Bhit Shah town was divided into three sectors and as many as 2561 police personnel will be deployed under the leadership of SSP Matiari Muhammad Kaleem, ladies police officers have also been assigned duties along with male police officers for a comprehensive search of those who entered in shrine.

According to officials, police officers from other districts will also be deputed there, while officers from special branches and law enforcement agencies will also be deployed there.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Nazir Malah said the holidays of doctors and para-medical staff were canceled, while 30 ambulances will remain available at Bhit Shah and national highway to deal with any emergency situation.

The Culture Department will organize the traditional Kachahri of 'Sughars' on the first day of Urs and Latif Adabi Conference and other programs will be held on the second day in which renowned researchers, writers and intellectuals will present research papers on the philosophy and teachings of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

