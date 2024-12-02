Open Menu

281 Accused Sent Jail For Identification In D-Chowk Riots Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 07:02 PM

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday sent 281 accused to Adiala Jail for 'identification parade' in cases regarding riots and protest at D-Chowk Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday sent 281 accused to Adiala Jail for ‘identification parade’ in cases regarding riots and protest at D-Chowk Islamabad.

The court also sent two accused women to jail on a fourteen-day judicial remand in the same matter.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case wherein the police produced the accused. The accused were arrested in cases registered by police stations including Karachi Company, Kohsar, Margalla, Secretariat and Tarnol.

During the hearing, the police prayed to the court to send all the accused to jail for the identification parade process. However, defence lawyer Ansar Kayani opposed the request of the prosecution and said that the accused were in custody of the police for six days. He also gave a reference of IHC’s verdict regarding the identification parade.

The court, subsequently, sent two women to jail on judicial remand while the other 281 accused were sent to Adiala Jail for an identification parade.

More Stories From Pakistan