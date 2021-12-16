UrduPoint.com

281 Mansehra Schools Closed For Three Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 03:50 PM

281 Mansehra schools closed for three days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :After severity in cold weather, the authorities have closed down 281 schools in Mansehra district for three days to provide relief to the students.

According to a notification issued from the District education Office all 215 schools located in union councils Kaghan, Bangrai, Mahandri and Kavai of Balakot and 66 schools of Jabrail and Kot Battal will remained closed till 18th December.

