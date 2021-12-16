281 Mansehra schools closed for three days

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :After severity in cold weather, the authorities have closed down 281 schools in Mansehra district for three days to provide relief to the students.

According to a notification issued from the District education Office all 215 schools located in union councils Kaghan, Bangrai, Mahandri and Kavai of Balakot and 66 schools of Jabrail and Kot Battal will remained closed till 18th December.