281 miscreants apprehended in May 9 incident

In the aftermath of a political party's protest, Rawalpindi police have claimed the successful arrest of 281 miscreants allegedly involved in damaging, vandalizing, and setting fire to sensitive installations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :In the aftermath of a political party's protest, Rawalpindi police have claimed the successful arrest of 281 miscreants allegedly involved in damaging, vandalizing, and setting fire to sensitive installations.

The miscreants were detained within the jurisdiction of various police stations and have now been shifted to Adiala Jail, as confirmed by a police spokesperson.

Police squads, under the supervision of officers, are diligently conducting raids to apprehend anyone responsible for damaging government property.

The spokesperson emphasized that no one will be exempt from legal consequences for their actions.

Furthermore, a comprehensive crackdown against perpetrators engaging in anti-social activities is currently underway.

Earlier, City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani expressed his appreciation for the prompt response and diligent efforts of the police force in safeguarding sensitive installations.

CPO Hamdani took the opportunity to present commendation certificates and cash prizes to the valor officers and cops. Among those honored were ASP Cantt Anam Sher, ASP Saddar Jawad Ishaq, ASP Taxila Zainab, DSP City Sardar Babar, as well as officers from the elite force, dolphin force, headquarters, and various police stations, as this was disclosed by the Rawalpindi spokesperson.