281 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Week

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2022 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 281 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in first week of January, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 3,29,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 5.9 million fine was imposed while 28 cases were got registered against the power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

