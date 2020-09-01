281 students get scholarships under Ehsaas Undergraduate Programme

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 281 students of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) got a sum of over Rs 20 million under Ehsaas Undergraduate Programme in a ceremony held here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :As many as 281 students of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) got a sum of over Rs 20 million under Ehsaas Undergraduate Programme in a ceremony held here on Tuesday.

Under the programme, complete fee of deserving and selected undergraduate students from all the semesters would be paid besides stipend to brilliant students.

MNSU VC, Dr Asif Ali,SVP MCCI, Romana Tanvir Sheikh and others were chief guests on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Senior Vice President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Romana Tanvir Sheikh said that intelligent youth could run the country in a better way which is dire need of the hour.

She said youth was the main hope for bright future for the country adding that PTI govt was taking wise decision for improving education standard in the country.

The Scholarship programme was a link in this connection, she noted.

MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali, extolled Prime Minister, Imran Khan's initiative for needy and deserving students.

He said that the scholarships would help continuation of study of the students adding that they should work hard to bring good name not only to their families but also to the country.