2812 fertilizers bags seized, eight shops sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 2812 bags of fertilizers stocked for hoardings were seized, and eight shops were sealed in the district during the last two and a half months.

A spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department said here on Monday that a vigorous campaign was launched against the sale of fertilizers in black.

In this connection, special teams were constituted which conducted raids and sealed 8 shops of fertilizers in addition to getting cases registered against 14 fertilizer dealers on various violations.

During the period, the agriculture teams recovered 2812 bags of fertilizersfrom different parts of Faisalabad and imposed a total fine of Rs 1.6 millionon profiteers, he added.