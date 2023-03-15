2,818 'criminals' arrested during March so far

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The police arrested 2,818 alleged criminals including 332 proclaimed offenders during the first half of March 2023.

A spokesman said on Wednesday that the police took action against kite-flying and nabbed 1,550 people from Faisalabad, along with hundreds of kites and other paraphernalia during the ongoing month.

The police also nabbed 421 illicit weapon-holders and recovered 329 pistols, 19 rifles, 23 guns, 21 revolvers, 12 repeaters, six Kalashnikovs and 1,557 bullets/ cartridges from them, in addition to arresting 115 gamblers during first fortnight of the current month.

The police also apprehended 400 drug traffickers after recovering 331.221 kilograms chars, 169.83-kg opium, 9.08-kg heroin, 18.7-kg poppy dust and 4,548-litre liquor from them during this period, he added.