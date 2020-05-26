2818 road accidents reported in Punjab on first two days of Eid-ul-Fitr: DG Rescue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer Tuesday expressed concerns over 2818 road accidents in the province on first two days of Eid due to reckless driving after relaxation of lockdown.

According to a private news channel, almost eight people were killed in two different road accidents in Khushab and Pattoki on Tuesday.

Rescue official said four family members of a same family including two women died when their car collided with train at railways crossing in Habibabad area of Pattoki.

In another accident, four people of a same family including two women and a two months old baby were killed when their motor bike fell into Shahpur Sadder Canal in Bakhar area.

Rescue-1122 recovered the dead bodies.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over loss of precious human lives in tragic accidents.

He also sought a report from railways administration.