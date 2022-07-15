282,000 people treated at Sir Sadiq Hospital in last six months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Medical Superintendent of Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Dr Mohammad Hamid has said that better treatment facilities are being provided to the patients in the hospital.

Talking to media persons, he said that during the last six months, more than 282,000 people had availed the treatment facility at Out Patient Department of Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Hospital, and 13632 people remained admitted for treatment.

As many as 30669 people received treatment in the emergency ward. The treatment rate of patients in this hospital of 410 beds was 16.84 percent.

He said that the doctors and the hospital staff were performing their duties with the spirit of human service.