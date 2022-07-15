UrduPoint.com

282,000 People Treated At Sir Sadiq Hospital In Last Six Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2022 | 06:00 PM

282,000 people treated at Sir Sadiq Hospital in last six months

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Medical Superintendent of Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Dr Mohammad Hamid has said that better treatment facilities are being provided to the patients in the hospital.

Talking to media persons, he said that during the last six months, more than 282,000 people had availed the treatment facility at Out Patient Department of Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Hospital, and 13632 people remained admitted for treatment.

As many as 30669 people received treatment in the emergency ward. The treatment rate of patients in this hospital of 410 beds was 16.84 percent.

He said that the doctors and the hospital staff were performing their duties with the spirit of human service.

Related Topics

Media

Recent Stories

Spinners may give tough time in Galle scrap betwee ..

Spinners may give tough time in Galle scrap between Sri Lanka betters and Pakist ..

13 minutes ago
 Money Laundering Case: Suleman Shehbaz, another su ..

Money Laundering Case: Suleman Shehbaz, another suspect declared proclaimed offe ..

58 minutes ago
 Govt plans to restart PM’s youth laptop scheme t ..

Govt plans to restart PM’s youth laptop scheme this year: Shaza Fatima

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister, CEC discuss security arrangemen ..

Interior Minister, CEC discuss security arrangements for upcoming by-polls

2 hours ago
 The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Visio ..

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Vision Camera

2 hours ago
 TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camo ..

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camon 19 Neo

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.