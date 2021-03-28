UrduPoint.com
2823 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 01:50 PM

2823 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 2823 cases of coronavirus with 39 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 212,918 while death toll 6,227 and total recoveries 184,297.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1725 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 14 in Kasur, 64 in Sheikhupura, 5 in Nankana Sahib, 149 in Rawalpindi, 3 in Attock, 6 in Jehlum, 4 in Chakwal, 89 in Gujranwala, 14 in Mandi Bahauddin, 5 in Narowal, 13 in Hafizabad, 85 in Sialkot, 33 in Gujrat, 188 in Faisalabad, 44 in Toba Tek Singh, 3 in Chiniot, 8 in Jhang, 56 in Sargodha, 5 in Mianwali, 56 in Khushab, 4 in Bhakkar, 124 in Multan, 3 in Vehari, 6 in Khanewal, 14 in Lodhran,1 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Rajanpur, 1 in Layyah, 31 in Rahimyar Khan, 25 in Bahawalpur, 7 in Bahawalnagar, 12 in Okara, 4 in Pakpattan and 20 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 3,755,082 tests for COVID-19.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

