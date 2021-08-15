UrduPoint.com

28,251 People Get Anti-Covid Jabs In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 04:40 PM

28,251 people get anti-Covid jabs in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 28,251 vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, the total district tally of coronavirus vaccination reached 1,685,810 here on Sunday.

According to fresh data released by the District Health Authority,38,760 health workers while 1,648,050 other people including senior citizens have received their dose so far.

The report said that the district health authority has registered 137 new infections during the last 24 hours including 128 of Rawalpindi and 9 from outside the district while three people lost their battle of life.

The patients reported during the last 24 hours included twenty-three who belonged to Rawal Town, twenty from Potohar town, thirty-two from Rawalpindi Cantt, seven from Gujar Khan, twenty-four from Kahutta, three from Kalar Syeda, sixteen from Taxila, two from Murree, four from AJK, two from Attock and one each from Kotli Sattian, Islamabad, Chakwal and Mianwali.

"Presently 224 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 51 in Holy Family Hospital,35 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,78 in Institute of Urology,35 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,5 in District Headquarter Hospital,4 each in Bilal and Hearts international hospital, 2 in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial Trust and one in Attock hospital" he added.

The report elaborated that five patients were on the ventilators in critical condition,100 stable and 119 on oxygen.

Meanwhile, District Health Officer (DHO) DHA Dr Ehsan Ghani while talking to APP said that around 54 per cent population above 18 years of age have been vaccinated so far under the ongoing anti-covid vaccination drive in the district.

He said that the population of Rawalpindi district aged 18 years and above was around 3 million out of which 1.68 million people have been inoculated against coronavirus. Dr Ehsan said that the set target to cover 70 per cent population above 18 years would be achieved soon.

He informed that Rawalpindi was one of the eight districts of Punjab where a vaccination campaign was being carried out at the Union Council level.

The DHO asked the residents to get themselves jabbed at the earliest as the vaccination was the only way to control the spread of the deadly virus.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Benazir Bhutto Punjab Murree Rawalpindi Chakwal Mianwali Attock Gujar Khan Kotli Taxila Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt conclude &#039;Zayed 3&#039; military e ..

UAE, Egypt conclude &#039;Zayed 3&#039; military exercise

33 minutes ago
 ADJD licenses second batch of private notaries

ADJD licenses second batch of private notaries

33 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 1,419 reco ..

UAE announces 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 1,419 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Korean Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Korean Consul-General

2 hours ago
 Russia reports 21,624 new COVID-19 cases, 816 deat ..

Russia reports 21,624 new COVID-19 cases, 816 deaths

2 hours ago
 One Million Arab Coders Initiative invites graduat ..

One Million Arab Coders Initiative invites graduates to participate in $1 millio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.