28,251 people get anti-Covid jabs in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 28,251 vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, the total district tally of coronavirus vaccination reached 1,685,810 here on Sunday.

According to fresh data released by the District Health Authority,38,760 health workers while 1,648,050 other people including senior citizens have received their dose so far.

The report said that the district health authority has registered 137 new infections during the last 24 hours including 128 of Rawalpindi and 9 from outside the district while three people lost their battle of life.

The patients reported during the last 24 hours included twenty-three who belonged to Rawal Town, twenty from Potohar town, thirty-two from Rawalpindi Cantt, seven from Gujar Khan, twenty-four from Kahutta, three from Kalar Syeda, sixteen from Taxila, two from Murree, four from AJK, two from Attock and one each from Kotli Sattian, Islamabad, Chakwal and Mianwali.

"Presently 224 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 51 in Holy Family Hospital,35 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,78 in Institute of Urology,35 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,5 in District Headquarter Hospital,4 each in Bilal and Hearts international hospital, 2 in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial Trust and one in Attock hospital" he added.

The report elaborated that five patients were on the ventilators in critical condition,100 stable and 119 on oxygen.

Meanwhile, District Health Officer (DHO) DHA Dr Ehsan Ghani while talking to APP said that around 54 per cent population above 18 years of age have been vaccinated so far under the ongoing anti-covid vaccination drive in the district.

He said that the population of Rawalpindi district aged 18 years and above was around 3 million out of which 1.68 million people have been inoculated against coronavirus. Dr Ehsan said that the set target to cover 70 per cent population above 18 years would be achieved soon.

He informed that Rawalpindi was one of the eight districts of Punjab where a vaccination campaign was being carried out at the Union Council level.

The DHO asked the residents to get themselves jabbed at the earliest as the vaccination was the only way to control the spread of the deadly virus.

/395