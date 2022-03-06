UrduPoint.com

283 New Cases Of Covid-19 Reported

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2022 | 10:40 PM

283 new cases of Covid-19 reported

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Fortunately no death due to coronavirus reported on Sunday, however 283 new cases emerged when 8,368 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House. Mr Shah said that fortunately no death was reported and COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 8,085 that constituted 1.4 percent death rate. Mr. Shah said that 8,368 samples were tested which detected 283 cases that constituted 3.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 7,996,694 tests have been conducted against which 567,088 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.1 percent or 539,487 patients have recovered, including 281 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,516 patients were under treatment, of them 19,378 were in home isolation, 7 at isolation centers and 131 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 123 patients was stated to be critical, including 7 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 283 new cases, 54 have been detected from Karachi, including 31 from South, 18 East, Korangi 3, Central and West one each. Hyderabad has 62, Sanghar 24, Tharparkar 19, Jamshro 15, Sujawal 14, Shikarpur, Thatta and Tando Muhammad Khan 12 each, Tando Allahyar 11, Ghotki 10, Kashmore 9, Badin, Larkana, Sukkur and Umerkot 5k each, Jacobabad, Matiari and Mirpurkhas 3 each.

Vaccination: Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 48,193,992 vaccinations have been administered upto March 4th, and added during the last 24 hours 101,226 vaccines were inoculated - in total 48,295,218 vaccines have administered which constituted 88.23 percent of the vaccine eligible population. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

