283 Teachers, Officials Suspended In Balochistan Education Dept:Secretary Secondary Education Balochistan Muhammad Tayyab Lehr

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:12 PM

Secretary Secondary Education Balochistan Muhammad Tayyab Lehri on Tuesday stated that the provincial education department has suspended 29 officials, 283 teachers including non-teaching staff from 25 district of the province on prolong absent of them from their duties

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Secretary Secondary Education Balochistan Muhammad Tayyab Lehri on Tuesday stated that the provincial education department has suspended 29 officials, 283 teachers including non-teaching staff from 25 district of the province on prolong absent of them from their duties.

Talking to APP here, the Secretary said measures were being taken to improve quality of education in province and an emergency had been imposed in educational institutions for best interests of student's future.

"All available resources are being utilized to ensure Chief Minister Balochistan's visionary policy", he said, adding an effective check and balance system was also being introduced for achieving objectives of standard education in the areas.

He said a comprehensive educational policy has been formulated to introduce modern curriculum in government educational institutions for promoting of quality education.

He further emphasized the importance of education as a cornerstone for sustainable development and told that the present government was taking concrete steps for gaining its goal of quality education in remote areas of the province.

He said these teachers including non-teaching staffs and officials have been suspended under Real Time Monitoring System (RTMS) without discrimination, adding performance of educational institution was being enhanced after taking such strict action in respective areas which would impact on better future of students in the province.

Tayyab Lehri mentioned no compromise would be made on absent of teachers from duty but the role of teachers is significant for quality imparting quality education, despite efforts were underway to ensure attendance of teachers for interest of students.

He also urged citizens including parents to play their key role for developing of education culture in the society.

More Stories From Pakistan

