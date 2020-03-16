2.830 Kgs Hashish seized, 4 arrested in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

Police have arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. Police spokesman Monday said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals team of Jhal Chakiya police station have conducted raids at various place and arrested 4 accused recovering 2.830 kilograms Hashish and 1 Pistols 30 bore from them

They were Muhammad Ifftikhar, Tariq, Hassan Jhangir and Minhas.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started probe.