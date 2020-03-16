UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2.830 Kgs Hashish Seized, 4 Arrested In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 06:42 PM

2.830 Kgs Hashish seized, 4 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. Police spokesman Monday said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals team of Jhal Chakiya police station have conducted raids at various place and arrested 4 accused recovering 2.830 kilograms Hashish and 1 Pistols 30 bore from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. Police spokesman Monday said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals team of Jhal Chakiya police station have conducted raids at various place and arrested 4 accused recovering 2.

830 kilograms Hashish and 1 Pistols 30 bore from them.

They were Muhammad Ifftikhar, Tariq, Hassan Jhangir and Minhas.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started probe.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

Pakistan to get concession from IMF due to fight a ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber implements remote work system for ..

30 minutes ago

Aleem and Gough to be involved in HBL PSL 2020 sem ..

35 minutes ago

Debrief of pakistan navy maritime exercise seaspar ..

42 minutes ago

Notification for appointment  of Mehr Tarar as fo ..

43 minutes ago

Strata improves A350 manufacturing capabilities vi ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.