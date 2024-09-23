Open Menu

2,830 Kites Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2024 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Mansoorabad police gave arrested a kite maker ans seized over 2,830 kites here on Monday.

Police sources said that a police team held an accused Qasim and recovered kites and raw materials.

A case has been registered.

