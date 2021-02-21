UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

284 Die From Corona In Sargodha Division:

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 02:30 PM

284 die from corona in Sargodha division:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :There are 226 active coronavirus cases, out of the total 5,988 cases in the division.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Director Health Services sargodha Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz said that 5,762 patients had been recovered, thus the active cases were registered as 226 in the division.

He said that sample of 64,300 patients had so far been collected from across the division.

Giving details, the director health said that 2963 cases were reported in Sargodha district, 959 in Khushab district, 1588 in Mianwali district and 893 cases were reported in Bhakkar district.

He said that a total of 284 people died of coronavirus in the division, of them 137 in Sargodha,27 in Khushab district, 91 in Mianwali district and 29 in Bhakkar district.

Related Topics

Died Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gulfood 2021 opens in Dubai

1 hour ago

PSL 6 Match 02 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

2 hours ago

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 open in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

Israel starts reopening as number of COVID vaccine ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 21, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.