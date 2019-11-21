284 display centers set up for vote confirmation in Rawalpindi

District Election Commission has set up 284 display centers for vote confirmation across the district Rawalpindi.According to media reports, voter lists will be displayed on November 25 and will continue to be displayed till December 24

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st November, 2019) District Election Commission has set up 284 display centers for vote confirmation across the district Rawalpindi.According to media reports, voter lists will be displayed on November 25 and will continue to be displayed till December 24.

All the voters will be able to check their vote and family votes and can get rectify and transfer their votes to temporary address or permanent address.Those members whose votes have not been registered will be able to register their votes and all these display centers have been established in Rawalpindi major schools while one complete list will be displayed outside district election commission office.

Rawalpindi population has surpassed 55 million and total number of voters in district has reached over 22 million which include 157 she male voters.The voter's lists will be displayed on Monday 9 am while Election Commission will start demarcation of local bodies Constituencies after registering votes.