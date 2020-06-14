UrduPoint.com
284 New Cases Of COVID-19 Detected In Sindh Police

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

284 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Sindh Police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Around 778 personnel and officers of Sindh Police have been infected with coronavirus so far while 284 new cases reported in last two days, spokesman to Sindh Police said on Sunday.

He said eight officials lost their battle against COVID-19, all belonged to Karachi Range of Sindh Police.

Currently 576 officers and personnel are under treatment while 194 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

