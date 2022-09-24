284 new dengue cases reported in KP: Health Deptt Official

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 284 more dengue cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours, a Health Department official said here on Saturday.

Giving detail, he disclosed that in the last 24 hours, 169 cases were reported from Peshawar, 58 from Mardan, 22 from Mansehra and 11 from Bannu wherein the number of active cases across the province has increased to 1716.

The total number of cases across the province has become 6153, he said, adding presently 110 dengue patients were admitted in different hospitals.

He said"Mardan, Peshawar and Khyber are in the grip of dengue virus in the province."He said, so far, 1916 cases have been reported in Mardan, 1520 in Peshawar and 666 cases in Khyber district, 364 cases were reported in Haripur, 492 in Nowshera and 314 in Lower Dir. He said, so far 6 people have died due to the dengue mosquito.