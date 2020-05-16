284 people die of coronavirus in KP: Ajmal Wazir

Adviser to the Chief Minister for Information Ajmal Khan Wazir Friday said that 284 people died due to coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till May 14

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister for Information Ajmal Khan Wazir Friday said that 284 people died due to coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till May 14.

In a video link news conference, he said that 5,423 coronavirus cases were reported in the province out of which 1,505 patients were recovered and 284 had lost their lives.

He said the meeting of Provincial Task Force would soon be held to deliberate on existing coronavirus situation and take important decisions.

Ajmal Wazir said the cooperation of masses were imperative to win battle against the virus.