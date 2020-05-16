UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

284 People Die Of Coronavirus In KP: Ajmal Wazir

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:54 AM

284 people die of coronavirus in KP: Ajmal Wazir

Adviser to the Chief Minister for Information Ajmal Khan Wazir Friday said that 284 people died due to coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till May 14

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister for Information Ajmal Khan Wazir Friday said that 284 people died due to coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till May 14.

In a video link news conference, he said that 5,423 coronavirus cases were reported in the province out of which 1,505 patients were recovered and 284 had lost their lives.

He said the meeting of Provincial Task Force would soon be held to deliberate on existing coronavirus situation and take important decisions.

Ajmal Wazir said the cooperation of masses were imperative to win battle against the virus.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

56 minutes ago

NCAA boss: Safe athletes, open schools before team ..

2 minutes ago

Fazaia Housing scam: Court extends physical reman ..

2 minutes ago

South Africa rugby cuts pay to save $60 million

2 minutes ago

'Quack' among three arrested for taking woman's li ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.