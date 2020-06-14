284 Sindh police personnel tested COVID-19 positive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :At least 284 policemen were tested positive for coronavirus in the past four days, a private news channel reported while quoting the Sindh police spokesperson as saying on Sunday. The novel coronavirus had so far claimed lives of eight policemen in Karachi, he said.

The spokesperson said that 778 personnel and officers of Sindh police had so far tested positive for the virus.

At least 576 members of the force were still under treatment, while 194 had recovered and sent home.

The spokesperson said that the department was taking good care of its personnel affected by the virus.

The coronavirus had so far claimed 831 lives in Sindh, while the total number of known cases in the province had jumped to 53,085.