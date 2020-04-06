284,000 metric ton wheat to be procured in Bahawalpur: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed on Monday said that 284,000 metric ton wheat would be procured in this year while wheat procurement process would start from April 12 in the district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed on Monday said that 284,000 metric ton wheat would be procured in this year while wheat procurement process would start from April 12 in the district.

He said that the wheat would be procured at the rate of Rs 1400 per 40 kilograms.

All the necessary facilities including shed and drinking water would be available at procurement centres and role of middlemen has been eliminated from the procurement process so that the farmers could get complete payment for their produce, he added.