UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

284,000 Metric Ton Wheat To Be Procured In Bahawalpur: Deputy Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:56 PM

284,000 metric ton wheat to be procured in Bahawalpur: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed on Monday said that 284,000 metric ton wheat would be procured in this year while wheat procurement process would start from April 12 in the district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed on Monday said that 284,000 metric ton wheat would be procured in this year while wheat procurement process would start from April 12 in the district.

He said that the wheat would be procured at the rate of Rs 1400 per 40 kilograms.

All the necessary facilities including shed and drinking water would be available at procurement centres and role of middlemen has been eliminated from the procurement process so that the farmers could get complete payment for their produce, he added.

Related Topics

Water Bahawalpur April From Wheat

Recent Stories

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

36 minutes ago

Major reshuffle in federal cabinet as PM accepts S ..

44 minutes ago

Khalifa University responds to COVID-19 with emerg ..

46 minutes ago

Cabinet approves Emirates Health Services Establis ..

46 minutes ago

De-sealing at Manga started

5 minutes ago

Three injured in Jaffarabad landmine blast

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.