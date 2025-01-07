284,128 benefited from Khidmat Markaz Sialkot last year

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Sialkot Police Kidmat Markaz has issued its performance report for the year 2024.

Over 2,84,128 citizens benefited from the centre last year. It is open 24/7 for the convenience of citizens.

According to a spokesperson, 49,031 people obtained police character certificates from the Police Khidmat Markaz, 1,23,220 learning driving licences were issued, 64,291 people obtained regular driving licences, 24,088 general police verifications were conducted and 1,709 missing reports were registered.

