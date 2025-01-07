284,128 Benefited From Khidmat Markaz Sialkot Last Year
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Sialkot Police Kidmat Markaz has issued its performance report for the year 2024.
Over 2,84,128 citizens benefited from the centre last year. It is open 24/7 for the convenience of citizens.
According to a spokesperson, 49,031 people obtained police character certificates from the Police Khidmat Markaz, 1,23,220 learning driving licences were issued, 64,291 people obtained regular driving licences, 24,088 general police verifications were conducted and 1,709 missing reports were registered.
According to the spokesperson, a total of 2,84,128 citizens benefited from services at the Police Khidmat Markaz Sialkot.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church's Christmas celebrati ..
Holy month of Ramadan expected on THIS DATE
AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 dates, venues announced
Embrace the next generation of Vlogging and Storytelling with Infinix ZERO Flip
China's valid invention patents hit nearly 4.76 mln in 2024
Sharjah Executive Council discusses release of impounded vehicles’ fees
Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs10 per unit
UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz
Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championship this year
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..
Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Ombudsperson for Women resolves inheritance, harassment cases5 seconds ago
-
284,128 benefited from Khidmat Markaz Sialkot last year11 seconds ago
-
Rs1.46bn approved for phase II, III of Nadirabad flyover: Commissioner14 seconds ago
-
Inter-District Cricket Tournament to begins in Bhit Shah Tomorrow23 seconds ago
-
Holy month of Ramadan expected on THIS DATE5 minutes ago
-
DPM Ishaq Dar reviews preparations for International Conference on Girls Education10 minutes ago
-
Mother of APP staffer dies10 minutes ago
-
Youth Directorate engages 2,500 youth in various training programs in six months10 minutes ago
-
Tank police launch awareness campaign to combat cyber crime10 minutes ago
-
DC visits hospital, reviews facilities10 minutes ago
-
2.4 million cases pending in national judicial system; 57347 in SCP20 minutes ago
-
VC urges for collaboration to secure institution's bright future20 minutes ago