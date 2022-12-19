UrduPoint.com

28.43% Increase In Export, Rs2.66 Trillion In 5 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 03:50 PM

28.43% increase in export, Rs2.66 trillion in 5 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The exports from the country in the rupee term witnessed an increase of 28.43 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Exports during July–November (2022-23) totaled Rs. 2,661,304 million as against Rs. 2,072,145 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 28.43%, according to provisional data released by PBS.

On year-on-year basis, the exports increased by 5.89 percent in November 2022 to Rs.531,599 million against the exports of Rs.502,009 million during November 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the exports increased 1.10% in November when compared to the exports of Rs. 525,831 million in October 2022.

The main commodities of exports during November 2022 were knitwear (Rs. 88,974 million), ready-made garments (Rs. 72,620 million), bed wear (Rs. 49,457 million), rice other than Basmati (Rs.34,909 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 34,140 million), towels (Rs.20,597 million), fish & fish preparations (Rs.

11,382 million), rice Basmati (Rs.10,252 million), cotton yarn (Rs.9,533 million) and surgical goods & medical instruments (Rs.8,343 million).

On the other hand, imports during JulyNovember (2022-23) totaled Rs. 5,841,359 million as against Rs. 5,532,271 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 5.59%.

On YoY and MoM basis, imports into Pakistan during November, 2022 amounted to Rs. 1,152,054 million (provisional) as against Rs. 1,039,036 million in October 2022 and Rs. 1,366,681 million during November 2021 showing an increase of 10.88% over October 2021 but a decrease of 15.70% over November 2021.

The main commodities of imports during November 2022 were petroleum products (Rs. 157,448 million), petroleum crude (Rs.121,378 million), natural gas, liquified (Rs.70,725 million), palm oil (Rs. 70,720 million), plastic materials (Rs. 42,730 million), raw cotton (Rs.38,923 million), fertilizer manufactured (Rs.37,281 million), electrical machinery & apparatus (Rs.34,692 million), medicinal products (Rs.34,487 million) and Iron & steel (Rs.34,170 million).

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Oil July October November Gas Cotton From Million

Recent Stories

LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all r ..

LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all recipients of Thoshakhana gifts

2 minutes ago
 Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open wi ..

Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open with three-wicket burst

30 minutes ago
 Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political ..

Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political stability

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construc ..

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

4 hours ago
 PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual ..

PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual cooperation to address politi ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.