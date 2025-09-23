Open Menu

2844 Banners Removed, 668 Encroachments Cleared

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 05:30 PM

2844 banners removed, 668 encroachments cleared

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Lahore district administration removed 2,844 illegal banners and flexes, cleared 668 encroachments, shifted 36 cattle from residential areas and sealed four illegal cattle farms in Tehsil Sadar during an anti-encroachment operation, here on Tuesday.

The drive is being carried out to implement Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of “Suthra Punjab.” Operations across various city roads and markets have helped restore public pathways and improve traffic flow.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said the administration is committed to eliminating all illegal encroachments without discrimination, adding that these operations will continue until the last encroachment is removed. Law is being enforced strictly and equally, no one is above the law.”

