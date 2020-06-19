2,846 corona positive patients quarantine in district

As many as 2,846 corona positive patients were quarantined in different hospitals and homes in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 2,846 corona positive patients were quarantined in different hospitals and homes in the district.

According to the district administration spokesperson, 1144 patients have been recovered and 109 corona positive have died so far.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said smart lock down imposed in 23 clusters of the district aimed to control the spread of virus.

No compromise would be made on violation of SOPs,he added.

He appealed to the clerics to play their due role and guide people to stay home.

Muhammad Ali urged citizen to keep social distancing and wear masks.