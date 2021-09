285 farmers booked on water theft

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Nishatabad police registered cases against 285 farmers of three villages on the charge of water theft from Jhang Branch Canal.

Police said Thursday that SDO Irrigation Department filed a complaint that 285 peasants including Allah Rakha, Umar Hayat, Abdur Rehman, Farman, Mazhar Ali, Liaqat Ali, Shakeel, Abid, Muhammad Boota, Anwar, Shehzad, Muhammad Tabassum, etc.

of Chak No.50-JB, Chak No.51-JB and Chak No.54-JB have altered water channels and stole canal water to irrigate their lands and crops illegally.

Police started investigation for their arrest.