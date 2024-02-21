285 Independent MPs Elect Declare Affiliation With SIC
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A total of 285 newly elected independent members of National and Provincial assemblies have so far submitted their affidavits to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), declaring their joining to Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) for claiming minority and non-Muslim seats.
Sahibzada Hamid Raza, MNA and chief of SIC, has submitted the 86 affidavits of Members of the National Assembly-elect, 105 newly elected members of the Punjab Assembly, 85 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, and 09 members of the Balochistan Assembly, declared their joining the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).
