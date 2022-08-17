285 new cases of coronavirus in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :About 285 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday in the province while no death was observed.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 518,752 while total deaths were recorded 13,594.

The P&SHD confirmed that 158 new cases were reported in Lahore, 25 in Rawalpindi, 10 in Faisalabad, 21 in Multan, one in Okara, 13 in Bahawalpur,10 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 10 in Hafizabad, six in Sialkot, six in Bhakkar, two each in Rahimyar Khan, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Khoshab, Pakpatan, one in Mianwali, one in Muzaffargarh, five in Sargodha, three in Vehari, two in Sahiwal, one each in Layyah, Khanewal, Lodhran and Rajanpur.

The Punjab health department conducted 11,788,147 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 501,555 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged the citizens.

It is pertinent to mention here that the fourth phase of Reach Every Door Vaccinationcampaign has been initiated.