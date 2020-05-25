UrduPoint.com
285 Stranded Pakistanis Arrive City In Two Special Flights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :As many as 285 stranded passengers reached Multan from Muscat and Sharjah in two special Fights landed at Multan International Airport during last 24 hours.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Shahzad Mahboob and Sub-Registrar Kamran Bukhari  welcomed the passengers. According to district administration, the 141 passengers were reached in first flight from which 106 were shifted to Quarantine centre Lodhran and 35 in local hotels.

Similarly, 144 passengers reached through second flight.

  102 passengers were sent to Quarantine centre Multan, 41 selected hotels for accommodation and one passenger was shifted to Nishtar hospital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Tayyib Khan welcomed the passengers at Quarantine centre. He also briefed the passengers about facilities into Quarantine centre and Covid-19.

Three special flights had landed at Multan International Airport in last 24 hours.

