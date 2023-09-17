285 sugar bags seized in Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :A total of 285 sugar bags were seized on Sunday during an ongoing operation against the hoarding of the commodity in the Lachi area of Kohat.

According to the DC office, under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir, a team consisting of the Revenue Department, District Police and food Department conducted an operation against hoarding of sugar and seized 14.

25 tons, (14250 kg) of sugar.

The operations in connection with the stabilization of sugar prices and prevention of hoarding will continue, said the authorities.

App/Arq