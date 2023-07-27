Open Menu

2850 Security Personnel Deployed For 9th Muharram Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 11:09 PM

2850 security personnel deployed for 9th Muharram security

Police have finalized security plan for 9th Muharram-ul-Haraam by deputing more than 2850 personnel in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have finalized security plan for 9th Muharram-ul-Haraam by deputing more than 2850 personnel in the district.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that 138 Majalis and 93 mourning processions would be held on 9th Muharram-ul-Haraam.� Giving details, he said that 17 Majalis and 7 mourning processions would be held in Lyallpur division, 32 Majalis and 26 processions in Iqbal division, 22 Majalis and 18 processions in Madina division, 40 Majalis and 23 processions in Jaranwala division, 27 Majalis and 19 processions in Sadr division. � He said that 5 Superintendents Police (SPs) and 13 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs) would supervise the security arrangements, whereas, 14 Inspectors, 62 Sub Inspectors (SIs), 315 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 203 head constables and 2182 constables/lady constables would perform security duty across the district.

� He said the police would provide four-tier security to the Muharram processions at all places.

In first tier, volunteers would conduct body search and identification of the procession participants while walk through gates and metal detectors would be used at second security tier.

In other tiers, the security personnel would keep vigil eye on suspects and miscreants.� Various teams of elite force and dolphin force would also remain busy in patrollingin different parts of the district to take prompt action to avert any untoward incident,spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Jaranwala All Muharram

Recent Stories

Biden calls climate change an 'existential threat' ..

Biden calls climate change an 'existential threat'

2 minutes ago
 Missing man found murdered in canal

Missing man found murdered in canal

2 minutes ago
 US Not Aware if Wagner Group Involved in Niger Mut ..

US Not Aware if Wagner Group Involved in Niger Mutiny - State Dept.

2 minutes ago
 Wildfires in Southern France Put Under Control - M ..

Wildfires in Southern France Put Under Control - Meteorological Service

8 minutes ago
 US in Very Close Contact With Niger Government Ami ..

US in Very Close Contact With Niger Government Amid Mutiny Attempt - State Dept.

8 minutes ago
 Biden Says Over 100Mln Americans Face Record High ..

Biden Says Over 100Mln Americans Face Record High Temperatures Due to Climate Ch ..

8 minutes ago
Zelenskyy Asks Brazil to Help Arrange His Meeting ..

Zelenskyy Asks Brazil to Help Arrange His Meeting With Latin American Leaders

1 minute ago
 KP CM for running of Sehat Card in more organized ..

KP CM for running of Sehat Card in more organized manner

1 minute ago
 July to be hottest month on record as UN warns of ..

July to be hottest month on record as UN warns of 'global boiling'

1 minute ago
 UN humanitarian operations 'on hold' in Niger

UN humanitarian operations 'on hold' in Niger

1 minute ago
 Over 30 bln dollar investment to open vast job opp ..

Over 30 bln dollar investment to open vast job opportunities for Balochistan peo ..

12 minutes ago
 12-point code of ethics approved for peace during ..

12-point code of ethics approved for peace during Muharram: Tahir Ashrafi

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan