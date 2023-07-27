2850 security personnel deployed for 9th Muharram security

(@FahadShabbir)

Police have finalized security plan for 9th Muharram-ul-Haraam by deputing more than 2850 personnel in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have finalized security plan for 9th Muharram-ul-Haraam by deputing more than 2850 personnel in the district.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that 138 Majalis and 93 mourning processions would be held on 9th Muharram-ul-Haraam.� Giving details, he said that 17 Majalis and 7 mourning processions would be held in Lyallpur division, 32 Majalis and 26 processions in Iqbal division, 22 Majalis and 18 processions in Madina division, 40 Majalis and 23 processions in Jaranwala division, 27 Majalis and 19 processions in Sadr division. � He said that 5 Superintendents Police (SPs) and 13 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs) would supervise the security arrangements, whereas, 14 Inspectors, 62 Sub Inspectors (SIs), 315 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 203 head constables and 2182 constables/lady constables would perform security duty across the district.

� He said the police would provide four-tier security to the Muharram processions at all places.

In first tier, volunteers would conduct body search and identification of the procession participants while walk through gates and metal detectors would be used at second security tier.

In other tiers, the security personnel would keep vigil eye on suspects and miscreants.� Various teams of elite force and dolphin force would also remain busy in patrollingin different parts of the district to take prompt action to avert any untoward incident,spokesman added.