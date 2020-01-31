285,980 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia in last five years, Senate told

As many as 285,980 Pakistanis were deported from Saudi Arabia on various reasons during last five years, Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi told Senate on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :As many as 285,980 Pakistanis were deported from Saudi Arabia on various reasons during last five years, Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi told Senate on Friday.

In a written reply to the question of Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, he said Pakistanis have been deported for having expired resident cards, absconders, overstaryers, border crossing from neighbouring countries, engaged in work/overstay on Umrah visa, working other than designated professions, Hajj without permission, theft, narcotics, quarrelling and ethical cases.

In 2015, 10,826 Pakistanis were deported from Riyadh, 51,107 had been deported from Jeddah. In 2016, 6,662 Pakistanis were deported from Riyadh and 65,932 from Jeddah (including cases of amnesty scheme).

Likewise, 20,611 Pakistanis had been deported from Riyadh and 36,336 were deported from Jeddah during 2018. As many as 11,284 Pakistanis were deported from Riyadh and 24,533 from Jeddah during 2019.