UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

285,980 Pakistanis Deported From Saudi Arabia In Last Five Years, Senate Told

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 01:30 PM

285,980 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia in last five years, Senate told

As many as 285,980 Pakistanis were deported from Saudi Arabia on various reasons during last five years, Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi told Senate on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :As many as 285,980 Pakistanis were deported from Saudi Arabia on various reasons during last five years, Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi told Senate on Friday.

In a written reply to the question of Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, he said Pakistanis have been deported for having expired resident cards, absconders, overstaryers, border crossing from neighbouring countries, engaged in work/overstay on Umrah visa, working other than designated professions, Hajj without permission, theft, narcotics, quarrelling and ethical cases.

In 2015, 10,826 Pakistanis were deported from Riyadh, 51,107 had been deported from Jeddah. In 2016, 6,662 Pakistanis were deported from Riyadh and 65,932 from Jeddah (including cases of amnesty scheme).

Likewise, 20,611 Pakistanis had been deported from Riyadh and 36,336 were deported from Jeddah during 2018. As many as 11,284 Pakistanis were deported from Riyadh and 24,533 from Jeddah during 2019.

Related Topics

Senate Hajj Shah Mehmood Qureshi Jeddah Riyadh Saudi Arabia Visa Border 2016 2015 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

Member National Assembly Shahzain Bugti calls on P ..

20 minutes ago

3-day 'Snow Festival' kicks off in Galyat

20 minutes ago

Russian Sports Ministry Suspends State Accreditati ..

20 minutes ago

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe Plans to Ru ..

34 minutes ago

First 5-day anti-polio campaign of 2020 to start f ..

54 minutes ago

China to Repatriate Wuhan Residents From Thailand, ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.