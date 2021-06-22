286 candidates file nomination papers for 13 Mirpur div. constituencies

Hundreds of candidates belonging to various political parties as well as independents filed their nomination papers by the last date

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) : Hundreds of candidates belonging to various political parties as well as independents filed their nomination papers by the last date (June 21 ) with the respective Returning Officers of their respective Constituencies to contest elections to 45 seats of AJK Legislative Assembly including 33 of all 10 AJK districts and 12 meant for Pakistan-based Jammu Kashmir refugees, on direct adult franchise basis, scheduled to be held on July 25, this year.

The total 53-seat AJK Legislature comprises 33 constituencies of AJK, 12 constituencies meant for Pakistan-based Jammu Kashmir refugees (to be elected on direct adult-franchise basis) and 8 reserved seats including five meant for women folk and one each for technocrats, Ulema/Mashaikh and Overseas Kashmiris (to be filled in by the electoral college comprising the legislators to be elected on direct adult franchise basis.

The candidates rushed to the offices of their respective returning officers along with their supporters in a peaceful manner in almost all the electoral constituencies of the AJK legislative assembly, lower house of the AJK Parliament.

In Mirpur division comprising three districts of Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher, a total of 286 candidates filed their nomination papers by the stipulated last day of July 21 (Monday), the AJK Election Commission's districts offices told APP on Tuesday.

Unveiling the district wise breakup District Elections Officer Mirpur Muhammad Arshad told that a total of 90 candidates jumped into the polls filing their nomination papers in all four constitutencies of Mirpur district including 22 candidates in constitutency LA-1 (Mirpur-1 Dadayal), 25 candidates in LA-2 (Mirpur-2 Chakswari), 24 candidates in LA-3 (Mirpur-3 Mirpur city) and 19 candidates in LA-4 (Mirpur-4 Khari Shareef).

In Bhimbher district a total of 64 candidates filed their nomination papers in all 3 constituencies of the district including 15 candidates in Bhimbher-1 (LA-5 Barnala), 20 in Bhimbher-2 (LA-6 Samani) and 29 candidates in Bhimbher -3 (LA-7 Bhimbher city).

Likewise in Kotli district, a total of 132 candidates filed their nomination papers by the stipulated last date.

These include 25 candidates in constituency Kotli-1 (LA-8 Rajmahal), 24 in Kotli-2 (LA-9 Nakayal Fatehpur Thakiyala), 43 in Kotli-3 (LA-10 Kotli City), 18 candidates in Kotli-4 (LA-11 Sehensa), 20 in Kotli-5 (LA-12 Charhoi) and 22 candidates in Kotli-6 (LA-13 Khuiratta).

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of papers would be received on 27th June and their hearing will be held on 28th and 29th June. Decisions on these appeals will be announced on 30th June and July 1, . He said the candidates could withdraw their nomination papers on 2nd July and final list of candidates will be displayed on 3rd July and electoral symbols will be allotted on July 4.

Meanwhile when contacted on Tuesday the law enforcement agencies including the AJK Election Commission sources confirmed that since the impending candidates were being found strictly observing the code of conduct at the initial stage of their elections campaign which seemed getting momentum but in an absolutely peaceful environment.

And at the same time, brisk preparations are being given final touches by the AJK Election Commission for holding the elections in AJK, in a free, fair and transparent manner.