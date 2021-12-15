286 vehicles impounded, 372 challaned in one week

(@FahadShabbir)

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Faisalabad impounded 286 smoke emitting vehicles besides challan of 372 others during last one week

RTA Secretary Muhammad Sarwar said here on Wednesday that regional transport authority launched a vigorous anti-smog campaign in the district.

During the drive, the RTA teams took action against those vehicles which were emitting excessive smoke. The teams impounded 286 smoky vehicles during last one week and imposed a fine of Rs 774,700 on 372 other vehicles by conducting their challans for violation of anti-corona SOPs and traffic rules.

Warning was also issued to the owners and drivers of 114 vehicles during the sameperiod, he added.