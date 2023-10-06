Open Menu

2860 Litres Iranian Fuel Seized ; NCP Items Recovered In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Dera Police foiled a bid to smuggle 2860 litres of Iranian fuel and other NCP items worth Rs. 1.6 million in different actions here on Friday.

According to the details, during the successful operations of police station Darazanda led by SDPO Darazanda Circle Sherullah Khan along with SHO Deen Muhammad Khan during checking NCP goods worth Rs. 16 lakhs recovered from truck TKU-897 coming from Quetta including 23 bundles of Iranian tyres and 260 sticks, which were seized by Police.

Meanwhile, Daraban Police Station led by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Anees Al Hasan along with SHO Ataullah Khan foiled the attempt to smuggle Iranian fuel and recovered 2015 litres of Iranian diesel and 875 liters of petrol from Datsun during checking. Police also arrested the accused Nimat Khan son of Baz Khan resident of Gandi Shirani as per the rules.

Police later handed over the recovered NCP items to customs authorities as per the rules.

