2,865 fine tickets issued over use of non-pattern number plates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police issued 2,865 fine tickets to vehicles and bikes last week for having unregistered and non-pattern number plates.

Following the special direction of Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad police have intensified action against unregistered vehicles and those having fancy or non-pattern number plates. Police spokesman said that action has been also initiated against those vendors preparing such number plates.

During the campaign, he said that a total of 894 fine tickets were issued to unregistered vehicles and 1,971 to those having fancy or non-pattern number plates. Islamabad police have urged motorists to display the number plates issued by Excise and Taxation Office and also keep with them their driving licenses and vehicle documents.

The Chief Traffic Officer Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that special squads have also been constituted to take action against such violations. He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the police and display authorized number plates issued by the Excise and Taxation Office.

Zonal DSPs have been directed to accelerate efforts to ensure the success of this campaign so that the use of unregistered vehicles and unauthorized number plates can be reduced. Action against such will be continued till the complete implementation of the law, Chief Traffic Officer added.