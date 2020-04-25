287 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed: Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that with new 287 positive cases of coronavirus, the tally has reached to 4232 while three more patients succumbed to the virus, lifting the death toll to 78

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that with new 287 positive cases of coronavirus, the tally has reached to 4232 while three more patients succumbed to the virus, lifting the death toll to 78.

In his message release by a spokesperson to the CM's Sindh, he said that 2599 tests were conducted against which 287 new cases were diagnosed as positive. "The number of total tests conducted so far comes to 38188 through which 3945 cases have been detected," he said.

Giving details of the 3353 patients, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 2146 patients were under treatment at their home isolation, 767 at Isolation centres and 439 at hospitals. "At present 30 patients are in critical conditions, of them 14 have been put on ventilators," he disclosed.

He said that 30 coronavirus patients recovered on Saturday and the number of patients recovered so far is 802 which constitutes 19 percent of the total patients.

The chief minister said that the cases were on the increase in Karachi and added that in Central District 37 new cases have been diagnosed, 57 in East, 79 in South, 18 in West, eight in Malir and five in Korangi. "This shows that out of 287 new cases 199 have been detected in Karachi and 88 in other districts," he said.

He said that coronavirus has penetrated in other districts of the province.

He added that 17 cases have been dignosed in Larkana, 13 in Hyderabad, 11 in Shikarpur and seven in Sukkur.

"This is very serious situation and we will have to adopt precautionary measures as advised by WHO and local experts," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 5102 member of Tabligh-e-jamaat were tested, of them 765 have been diagnosed as positive while the result of four others were being awaited.

It may be noted tat 158 patients of COVID19 belong to Hyderabad, 65 to Shaheed Benazirabad, 76 to Sukkur, 10 to Jamshoro, 13 to Tando Mohammad Khan, 10 to Dadu, six to Tando Allahayar and rest belong to other districts.

The chief minister in his message also said that the weather has turned to be scorching particularly in the rural areas of the province. Therefore, everyone must keep himself hydrated by remaining at home.

He urged people of Sindh to observe lockdown and keep social distancing, otherwise the government facilities would fall short than the growing number of coronavirus patients.

The chief minister appreciated the services of doctors, para-medical staff, police, Rangers, and revenue officials for working with COVID19 suspects, patients and have much exposure against the virus.

"I know some of the doctors, para-medical staff, police, and revenue officials have been infected with the virus, therefore they are under treatment," he said and urged them to take their proper care.

"Your life is important for us and your services are valuable, therefore you must adopt the SOP before starting your services," he urged them.