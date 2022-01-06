287 power pilferers caught in Dec

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Intelligence teams of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) claimed to have caught 287 power pilferers from various parts of its region during December 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Intelligence teams of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) claimed to have caught 287 power pilferers from various parts of its region during December 2021.

FESCO spokesman said on Thursday that FESCO teams conducted surprise checking of 165431 electricity connections and unearthed power pilferage at 287 sites in five circles of the region. As many as 187 pilferers were involved in stealing electricity direct from FESCO main lines, 33 were pilfering power by tampering body of the meters and 14 by fixing shunt in the meters.

Giving details, he said that 53 power pilferers were nabbed from Faisalabad-I Circle, 83 from Faisalabad-II Circle, 57 from Jhang Circle, 46 from Sargodha Circle and 48 from Mianwali Circle.

The FESCO teams also removed electricity supply meters of these pilferers and issued detection bills of 4,623,529 units and imposed a fine of Rs.69.1 million on them.

He said that a fine of Rs.17.8 million was imposed on power pilferers of Faisalabad-I Circle by issuing them detection bills of 982,874 units whereas a fine of Rs.

15.1 million was imposed on electricity stealers of Faisalabad-II Circle by issuing them detection bill of 966,905 units.

Similarly, a fine of Rs.20.6 million was imposed on power pilferers of Jhang Circle by issuing them detection bill of 1,508,200 units while a fine of Rs.9.4 million was imposed on electricity stealers of Sargodha Circle by issuing them detection bills of 733,129 units and a fine of Rs.6.2 million on power pilferers of Mianwali Circle by issuing them detection bills of 432,421 units, he added.

The spokesman further said that electricity theft cases had been got registered against 46 pilferers and Rs.36.3 million were so far recovered from the total fine amount.

"Power theft is a crime and to eliminate this mal-trend, Ministry of Water and Power has launched a hotline 051-9103888 for receiving complaints regarding electricity pilferage whereas the people can also submit their complaints about power theft on FESCO toll free numbers 118 and 0800-66554 for complete eradication of this evil", he added.