28,778 Complaints Addressed This Year So Far: Ombudsman

Sat 29th June 2019 | 05:25 PM

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz said on Saturday that during the current year, some 33,704 complaints had been received against different federal departments and agencies, and out of which 28,778 have been addressed so far

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the Federal Ombudsperson mobile Application had also been launched for facilitating people besides launch of a new website of the Federal Ombudsperson.

Syed Tahir Shahbaz said, "We have five regional offices in Punjab and now in 18 districts of the province, our advisors are conducting visits to facilitate people, and this outreach programme will cover all districts of the province.

" To a question, he said that a decision against all types of complaints is made within 60 days of filing of the complaint. He said some 125 departments had been attached with the Ombudsperson secretariat's computerised system for resolving complaints.

The ombudsman said a meeting with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) was held and they were briefed about working of the Ombudsperson secretariat.

To another question, he said that in Lahore we get more complaints against Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), though it had improved its complaint address system. Other complaints are mainly filed against Sui Gas and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), he added.

