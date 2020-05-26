288 positive patients of Coronavirus in Dir Lower: Dr Irshad Ali

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) ::District Deputy Health Officer (DDHO), Dr. Irshad Ali Roghani Tuesday said there were 1435 suspected patients of COVID-19 in Lower Dir district with 288 tested positive and 732 proved negative while result of 393 are still awaiting.

The number of recovered patients in the district is 131, he informed adding, one person is in quarantine center while 40 people are undergoing treatment in isolation wards.

He informed that they wished them good health and emphasized people to strictly adopt while going out for urgent affairs.