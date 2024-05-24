288 Raids Conducted On Drug-traffickers Hideouts
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Targeted operations have been intensified by the police to bring all drug-traffickers to book.
A Punjab police spokesperson said on Friday that in a single day, police teams conducted 288 raids on hideouts of drug dealers, registered 140 cases and arrested 142 suspects.
From the suspects, 87 kilograms of charas, 12 kilograms of opium, more than one kilogram of ice, and 1681 litres of liquor were recovered.
He said that since the launch of 'Drug-Free Punjab' on February 26, a total of 25,012 raids had been conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers. 11,619 cases have been registered and 12,186 suspects have been arrested. Recovered from the suspects were 7,556 kilograms of charas, 122 kilograms of heroin, over 266 kilograms of opium, 37 kilograms of ice, and 148,269 litres of liquor.
