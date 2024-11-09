2,880 farmers registered for livestock cards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) As many as 2,880 cattle farmers have got themselves registered for Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Livestock Cards programme in Faisalabad division.

According to Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar, the registration of cattle farmers has commenced from November 5, 2024 in all four districts of the division including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.

He said that 2880 cattle farmers applied online for CM Livestock Cards up till now including 983 farmers in Faisalabad, 839 in Jhang, 615 in Toba Tek Singh and 443 in Chiniot district.

He said that registered farmers would be issued Livestock Cards after which they avail the facility of cattle feed and other items in addition to getting interest free loan.

A facilitation counter has been established at veterinary hospital level to guide and help the cattle farmers for Livestock Card registration, he added.