Open Menu

2,880 Farmers Registered For Livestock Cards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024 | 07:30 PM

2,880 farmers registered for livestock cards

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) As many as 2,880 cattle farmers have got themselves registered for Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Livestock Cards programme in Faisalabad division.

According to Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar, the registration of cattle farmers has commenced from November 5, 2024 in all four districts of the division including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.

He said that 2880 cattle farmers applied online for CM Livestock Cards up till now including 983 farmers in Faisalabad, 839 in Jhang, 615 in Toba Tek Singh and 443 in Chiniot district.

He said that registered farmers would be issued Livestock Cards after which they avail the facility of cattle feed and other items in addition to getting interest free loan.

A facilitation counter has been established at veterinary hospital level to guide and help the cattle farmers for Livestock Card registration, he added.

Related Topics

Loan Faisalabad Chief Minister Punjab Guide Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh November All From

Recent Stories

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

3 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

5 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

6 hours ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

8 hours ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

11 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

1 day ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

1 day ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

1 day ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan