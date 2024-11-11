2,880 farmers registered under CM livestock card in division:Director livestock

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) As many as 2,880 livestock farmers had so far registered in all the four districts of the division for the Chief Minister livestock card.

Livestock Director Dr Syed Nadeem Badar said here on Monday that 983 farmers were registered in district Faisalabad, 839 in district Jhang, 615 in district Toba Tek Singh and 443 in district Chiniot.

He asked people to get them register for livestock cards as farmers’ registration was in full swing in the division.

He said that facilitation desks were set up at all veterinary hospitals and dispensaries to facilitate the farmers adding that a wide range awareness campaign for farmers through kisan livestock Bethak, school

focus programme, mobile veterinary dispensaries, mobile training school bus, radio talks, electronics, digital

and print media were held.