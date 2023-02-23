2880 sugar bags recovered from illegal hoarding in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Shaukat Masih has recovered 2880 bags of sugar from an illegal hoarding in Chak No.121-GB here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Shaukat Masih has recovered 2880 bags of sugar from an illegal hoarding in Chak No.121-GB here on Thursday.

A spokesman for local administration said here on Thursday that the AC on a tip-off conducted raid on a godown in Chak No.

121-GB, where a shopkeeper Aleem Tariq had stored 2880 bags of sugar illegally for black marketing.

Therefore, the entire quantity of sugar was taken into custody for its sale at fixed government rate whereas premises of the godown was sealed. Further action against the accused was under progress, he added.